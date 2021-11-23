Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,441,000.

BATS:LVHI opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

