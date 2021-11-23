Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $277.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

