Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 214,112 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 143,869 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after buying an additional 124,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after buying an additional 80,159 shares during the period.

REM opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88.

