Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,785 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 112,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

