Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.10.

CAH traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

