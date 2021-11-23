CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.410-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $885 million-$897 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.93 million.CarGurus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,413,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,228,039.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,751 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,405. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CarGurus stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of CarGurus worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

