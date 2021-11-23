Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $238.67 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $243.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

