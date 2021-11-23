Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Down 20.1% in October

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 674,800 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 14th total of 845,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $84,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
