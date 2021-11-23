Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66.14 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, Casper has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $438.85 million and approximately $66.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00090199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.96 or 0.07508733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,762.46 or 1.00214113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,492,540,486 coins and its circulating supply is 2,542,463,602 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

