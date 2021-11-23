Caspian (CSP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $442,230.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Caspian has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $442,230.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00236889 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.