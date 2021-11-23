CBC.network (CBC) Price Hits $0.0827 on Major Exchanges

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and $421,814.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00234940 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00088408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.