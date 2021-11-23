CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE CBRE opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $58.18 and a 1-year high of $107.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 70,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.