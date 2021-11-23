Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 14th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of CDR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,095. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $303.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39.
Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.
Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.
