Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 14th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CDR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,095. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $303.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

