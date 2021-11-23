Celer Network (CELR) Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $748.08 million and $214.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00234406 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00088303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,076,711,958 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

