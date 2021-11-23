Celestica (TSE:CLS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.23

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.23 and traded as high as C$14.48. Celestica shares last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 177,658 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Celestica alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.