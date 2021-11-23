Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Up 6.1%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. 479,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,637,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.