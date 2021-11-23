CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 368.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,395,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

