Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s (NASDAQ:CNTA) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CNTA) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 24th. Centessa Pharmaceuticals had issued 16,500,000 shares in its public offering on May 28th. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $464,540.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

