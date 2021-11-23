Centogene (CNTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. On average, analysts expect Centogene to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Centogene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Centogene has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of -2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Centogene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.