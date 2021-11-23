Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

