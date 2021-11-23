Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.
In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
