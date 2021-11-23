Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.
Shares of CENTA traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.37. 8,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,954. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
