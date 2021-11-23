Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of CENTA traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.37. 8,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,954. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.