Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Down 6%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.51 and last traded at $46.74. 1,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

