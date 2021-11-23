Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.09

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.09 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,546,876 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CHAR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £50.94 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.