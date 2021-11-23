Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 87,275 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,275 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

