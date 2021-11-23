Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Tredegar worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tredegar by 489.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 47.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TG opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $381.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $209.91 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

