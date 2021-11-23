Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.99 Million in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 470,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

