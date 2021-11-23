Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Futu by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BOCOM International lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $204.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

