Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,810 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 1,005.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 241.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 686,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,763,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $529.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

