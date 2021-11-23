Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Financial Comparison

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charles Schwab and Robinhood Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles Schwab $11.69 billion 12.69 $3.30 billion $2.63 31.15 Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 24.96 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charles Schwab and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles Schwab 0 2 12 0 2.86 Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38

Charles Schwab currently has a consensus price target of $87.47, indicating a potential upside of 6.77%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.84%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Charles Schwab.

Profitability

This table compares Charles Schwab and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles Schwab 30.08% 13.49% 1.11% Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Robinhood Markets on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and record keepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

