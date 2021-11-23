Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider Buys A$919,600.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.84 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of A$919,600.00 ($656,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 14th were paid a $0.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

