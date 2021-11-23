ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Achieves $340,302.33

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. ChartEx has a total market cap of $340,302.33 and $17,045.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00069376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00090564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.46 or 0.07310618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,102.48 or 0.99610861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

