Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of SMB opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

