Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 22 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 53.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 29.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,595.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $963.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,467.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,431.60. The company has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Argus increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.