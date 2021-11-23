Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 22 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 53.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 29.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,595.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $963.00 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,467.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,431.60. The company has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Argus increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
