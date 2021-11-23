Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

