Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $281.78

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.78 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 294.40 ($3.85). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.76), with a volume of 67,670 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. The firm has a market cap of £431.67 million and a PE ratio of 9.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a GBX 7.88 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

