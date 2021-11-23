CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 635 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.20. 301,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,729. The firm has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.