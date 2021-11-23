CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,779,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after buying an additional 451,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,748. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $651.57. The company has a market cap of $247.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.46.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

