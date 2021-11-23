CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $113.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,036. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.