Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.75.
Shares of PLCE opened at $103.82 on Friday. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.
About Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
