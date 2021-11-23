Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.75.

Shares of PLCE opened at $103.82 on Friday. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

