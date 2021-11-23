Christopher Ross Anderson Sells 446,000 Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 446,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,585,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,396,434.25.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 200,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$42,800.00.

Shares of CVE XIM opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.