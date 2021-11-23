Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Shares Down 0.2%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 79,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 98,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCVI. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at about $15,707,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter worth about $13,931,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 51.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,495 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $7,372,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

