CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 536,407 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 871.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $163,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $301.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,745. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $223.94 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

