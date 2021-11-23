CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 12,879 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. 299,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,172,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

