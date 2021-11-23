CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.95. 35,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,220. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,526.30, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.46.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.