CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 535,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,011 shares of company stock worth $3,387,859. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. 659,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,916,850. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

