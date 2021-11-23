CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $394.49 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $394,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $467.16. 339,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,326. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $356.17 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.29 and its 200 day moving average is $440.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

