CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 411 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $29,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,966,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $35.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,685.46. 6,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,828.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,695.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

