Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDTX. Aegis reduced their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,897. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. Research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preetam Shah bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,000 shares of company stock worth $125,140. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

