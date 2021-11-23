Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce earnings of $4.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.81. Cigna posted earnings of $3.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.25 to $20.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.06 to $22.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $211.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.