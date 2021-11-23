Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.40. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

